Terrifying video shows female suspect ramming business’ gate in a truck, hitting employee

PORTLAND, Oregon (NBC News) — Police in Oregon released shocking video of a vehicle ramming into a gate and a hitting a man earlier this week.

A man and a woman approach the gate and the woman crawls under. The man walks away.

Moments later, an employee of the business gets out of a tow truck and approaches the gate.

Suddenly, a large truck being driven by the woman rams through the gate and hits the employee — knocking him to the ground.

The truck aggressively hits the gate again before fleeing the scene.

The man who was hit was taken to a local hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspects: a white male between 60 and 70-years-old and a white female between 20 and 30-years-old.

It is believed they arrived in a white work van, then stole the 2016 ford f-150 seen in the video.