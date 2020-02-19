SpaceX will launch regular citizens into space for 5 days

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:
SpaceX Crew Capsule

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A on an un-crewed test flight to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

(KXAN) — We all knew Elon Musk would try and launch private citizens into space at some point, and now some lucky multi-millionaires will get to spend part of next year floating above the Earth.

Musk’s company, SpaceX, signed a deal to send four people aboard the “Crew Dragon” spacecraft. The deal involves a company called “Space Adventures” which has done similar flights in Russia.

The passengers would have to squeeze into a spaceship just 13-feet across. But they will spend five days in space and go further away from earth than any astronaut has in decades.

A SpaceX spokesman wouldn’t say how much the flight would cost but indicated it could run into tens of millions of dollars.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Remarkable Women Spotlight: Shudde Fath

Trending Stories

Don't Miss