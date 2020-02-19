SpaceX will launch regular citizens into space for 5 days

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a demo Crew Dragon spacecraft lifts off from pad 39A on an un-crewed test flight to the International Space Station at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

(KXAN) — We all knew Elon Musk would try and launch private citizens into space at some point, and now some lucky multi-millionaires will get to spend part of next year floating above the Earth.

Musk’s company, SpaceX, signed a deal to send four people aboard the “Crew Dragon” spacecraft. The deal involves a company called “Space Adventures” which has done similar flights in Russia.

The passengers would have to squeeze into a spaceship just 13-feet across. But they will spend five days in space and go further away from earth than any astronaut has in decades.

A SpaceX spokesman wouldn’t say how much the flight would cost but indicated it could run into tens of millions of dollars.