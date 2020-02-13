POLICE: Truck driver jailed for stealing $26K worth of cigarettes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KFDX/KJTL) — A truck driver from Dallas is jailed on a $100,000 bond after being charged with stealing $26,000 worth of cigarettes from another truck driver’s rig in Wichita Falls.

Julius Wynn, 39, who lists his occupation as a self-employed truck driver, is charged with cargo theft over $10,000.

According to police, in November a semi rig was parked in front of a motel and when the driver came out the next morning, he found it had been broken into and a large amount of cigarettes taken that were bound for Vernon.

He said 16 cases of cigarettes worth $26,000 were gone. Officers found out that same day a Clay County deputy stopped a green 2005 GMC pickup eastbound on U.S. 287 toward Dallas for a lights violation.

The deputy reported seeing cases of cigarettes in plain view in the backseat of the truck and identified the driver as Wynn.

He said Wynn gave him permission to search and he counted 14 cases of cigarettes in the seat and truck bed under a bed cover. The deputy then checked for any reports of stolen cigarettes but found none, so he photographed the cases, took Wynn’s information and released him.

The Wichita County investigator contacted the manager of the trucking company transporting the cigarettes who identified the cigarettes in the photos as those that were stolen.

The investigator also obtained surveillance video from the motel and another business that showed a green pickup pulling up next to the truck trailer at the motel, turning off its lights and leaving in a few minutes.

A warrant was issued and Wynn was booked into Wichita County jail on Tuesday.