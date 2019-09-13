Pig-headed pig’s escapades cause owner to face citations

This photo provided by Mcgregor Wallace shows Leroy a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig . For the fourth time, Leroy, wandered over to Brennan Elementary School in Columbia, S.C., leading officials to slap owner Mcgregor Wallace with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet. Wallace is scheduled for a court appearance in October. (Mcgregor Wallace via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — This little piggy should have stayed home.

The State reports that for the fourth time, Leroy – a Vietnamese pot-bellied pig – wandered over to Brennan Elementary School in Columbia, South Carolina, leading officials to slap Mcgregor Wallace with citations for owning a pig within city limits and having a fugitive pet. Wallace is scheduled for a court appearance in October.

Wallace says Leroy is his emotional support animal meant to help him deal with PTSD from domestic trauma.

Wallace says he got Leroy several months ago to replace a standard pig that grew too big. He says Leroy is clever and knows how to open the home’s gate when Wallace isn’t home. The pig also can open the refrigerator.

The 7-month-old swine is now at Columbia’s animal shelter.

