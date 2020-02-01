PETA takes on Punxsutawney Phil

(WJAC) — People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is calling for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and be replaced with an animatronic version of the groundhog ahead of Sunday’s Groundhog Day prediction.

The Groundhog Club Inner Circle says it found out about PETA’s letter from the media, and that the idea of replacing Phil with artificial intelligence is outrageous.

PETA says groundhogs are prey species and don’t like being around humans, adding that groundhogs should live in a natural habitat in the wild.

The president of the Groundhog Club says Phil is well taken care of.

