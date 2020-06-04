Neighbors spot peacock wandering in southwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — His name is Kevin.

That’s what Mansoor Ejaz and others in Circle C Ranch are calling the peacock they’ve seen wandering in their neighborhood. Their inspiration is the big colorful bird named “Kevin” from the Pixar movie “UP.”

(Courtesy: Mansoor Ejaz)

Ejaz gathered the information he shared from his neighborhood Facebook group. Apparently, Kevin the peacock has been wandering around Circle C for some time.

Ejaz said he used to reside in a gated community called “Muirfield” near a golf course at Circle C. However, he escaped over a month ago and has grown fond of the Circle C West area.

If you like to potentially capture your own picture or video of Kevin, he’s been seen on Magent Lane for the past few days.

“Neighbors give it vegetables from time to time,” Ejaz said in an email. “It feeds on vegetation. It can be seen on the roofs of the houses after dusk making calls. There have been other peacocks in our area in previous years but those seem to have escaped somewhere from around Bowie High school. Students of Bowie told us they do see peacocks around [the school].”

Mayfield Park and Austin Zoo peafowl

It’s not the first time peacocks have been seen around Austin. The Austin Zoo has peafowl that roam freely, according to its website.

But there’s also Mayfield Park and Nature Preserve in west Austin, which hosts roughly two dozen or more peafowl. You can look for them in trees, on rooftops, lying in gardens or simply wandering the grounds and preserve, per their website.

The preserve asks you to drive carefully near this parkland as the peafowl roam the area freely. Unfortunately, some have been killed.

You can view more pictures of Kevin in the slideshow below: