Nebraska man wants boneless chicken wings off menus nationwide, and he’s serious about it

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KXAN) — A man in Lincoln, Nebraska wants Americans to stop living a lie.

Ander Christiansen went to a city council meeting and passionately put out a plea for proper poultry nomenclature and to abolish the term “boneless chicken wing.”

“Unless you’re going to strap them those things to the side of a jet, you can’t call them a wing,” Christiansen said. “They’re a chicken tender with sauce. Saucy nugs, at best.”

It’s two minutes members of the Lincoln City Council might wish they had back given the current environment or perhaps maybe they needed the moment of levity after Christiansen very matter-of-factly said, “Lincoln has an opportunity to be a social leader in this country.”

What followed that line has made folks on the internet cluck with amusement.

“I propose we remove the term “boneless wings” from our menus and from our hearts,” he said, interrupted in the middle of the sentence by someone who obviously didn’t grasp the gravitas of the situation. “Nothing about boneless chicken wings actually come from the wing of a chicken. We would be disgusted at a butcher for mislabeling cuts of meat, but then we go around pretending the breast of a chicken is its wing?”

If that wasn’t persuasive enough to get you to use the hashtag #SaucyNugsForPresident on social media, fear not, Christiansen continued with more nuggets of wisdom.

“Boneless chicken wings are just chicken tenders, which are already boneless,” he said. “I don’t order boneless tacos. I don’t go and order boneless club sandwiches. I don’t ask for boneless auto repair.”

However you sauce it, it’s clear Christiansen is as serious as a rooster’s wake-up call. He’s not alone, either. A simple Google search of “boneless chicken wing alternate names” yields a treasure trove of anti-boneless wing rhetoric with posts dating back to 2014.

Christiansen’s dream outcome of his crusade is simple: just call them buffalo-style chicken tenders.