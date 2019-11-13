Myrtle Beach City Council votes to not allow swingers club

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has voted to not allow a members-only swingers club within city limits.

This decision comes after a swingers club owner in Fayetteville, North Carolina asked Myrtle Beach officials to change its zoning code to allow for the adult entertainment club.

News13 was at Tuesday morning’s meeting, where Myrtle Beach City Council immediately denied that motion.

The club owner told council she felt the city misunderstood the purpose of the club.

