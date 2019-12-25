Mississippi police arrest ‘Grinch’ accused of stealing Christmas

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi (KXAN) — Pascagoula police arrested a “Grinch” accused of attempting to steal Christmas!

Officers released photos on Facebook of the so-called “Goula Grinch.”

Over the last few weeks, officers provided updates on how the Grinch was wreaking havoc in the city and police say he stole packages and tried to take items from unlocked cars.

The department used the posts as an important way to teach a lesson on safety this holiday season.

The Grinch was sentenced to 39-and-a-half years for the interruption of merriment and attempted theft of Christmas.