Jump for joy when ‘The World’s Biggest Bounce House’ comes to Austin in April

Big Bounce America is bringing “The World’s Largest Bounce House” to Austin in April. (Photo courtesy of The Big Bounce America 2020’s Facebook page)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Get ready to bounce.

“The World’s Biggest Bounce House” is coming to town in April and will be available three weekends of the month at Carson Creek Ranch, 701 Dalton Lane.

Tickets are available for April 11-12, 17-19 and 24-26. Ticket prices range from $17-$35, with the most expensive tickets being for the adults-only time slot in the bounce house.

With admission to a time slot in the main bounce house, there are three other bounce house attractions to use for free. Time slots are purchased three hours at a time.

The main attraction is now more than 13,000 square feet, which makes it the world’s biggest according to the Guinness Book of World Records.