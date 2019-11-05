Indiana school goes on lockdown when deer crashes inside

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A deer that crashed through a window into a suburban Indianapolis school sent students into lockdown mode during its surprise invasion.

Hinkle Creek Elementary School Principal Jack Lawrence says the deer smashed through a window Monday afternoon and entered the Noblesville school’s main hallway.

The Indianapolis Star reports that the school immediately called for a lockdown to ensure that students and staff remained inside classrooms while the deer was roaming inside.

Lawrence told parents in an email that the deer eventually pushed its way out of the school’s main entrance and ran through a parking lot into nearby woods.

He said no one was injured, and normal school operations resumed within minutes of the deer’s departure from the school in the city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

