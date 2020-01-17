Hungry? Why wait? Have the world’s largest Snickers bar

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — If you aren’t you when you’re hungry, maybe you should try to get your hands on the world’s largest Snickers bar.

Made to be in a commercial, it’s officially the world’s largest Snickers bar, certified by the Guinness World Records. It weighs more than two tons, it’s 12 feet long, 26 inches wide and two feet high. It has the all the main ingredients of a typical Snickers bar — chocolate, nougat, peanuts and caramel — and is fit for human consumption.

It took a week to make, and once it’s used for the commercial, it’ll be cut into pieces for Mars employees across the country to enjoy.