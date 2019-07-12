Dairy Queen employee says she was fired after being told to make marijuana-themed cake

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (KXAN) — A Georgia woman says she lost her job at Dairy Queen after being told to make a marijuana-themed cake when the customer had ordered a “Moana-themed cake.”

According to USA Today, Cassandra Walker says her former manager misheard the customer’s order and okay’d a cake decorated with images of weed, instead of the Disney’s Polynesian princess.

Walker says her manager stood behind her while she pulled images from the internet and walked by as she decorated the cake, adding: “As I boxed the cake up, she was the one who walked it up to the front.”

She says she was then told by Al Autry, one of the restaurant’s owners, that she could no longer work there. This also happened to be her birthday, she says.

The incident gained national attention after the customer, 25-year-old Kensli Taylor Davis posted a photo of the mistake cake on Facebook.

While Davis thought the mistake was funny, Walker, who had been employed at the Dairy Queen for about a year, says it’s not funny to her.

“This is back-to-school time. I have two little girls here,” she said. “I have a car that needs fixing. It’s not funny to me.”

Autry released a statement regarding the incident, which did not confirm or deny Walker’s report of being fired, saying: