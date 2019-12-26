Arkansas rookie police officers tased while singing carols

CONWAY, Ark. (CNN) — Shocking news out of Arkansas this past Christmas.

Conway Police Department officers tased carolers Wednesday.

However, it was for training purposes, and the carolers were police department rookies.

The rookies stood with their arms held by two fellow officers as they sang seasonal songs like “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”

The painful practice is part of their training to carry the weapon. Many law enforcement officers must have the weapon used on them before they can carry it to gain insight on suspect’s experiences.