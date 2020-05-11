Alaska town won’t have sunset for nearly three months

UTQIAGVIK, Alaska (KXAN) — People in the country’s northern most city won’t see a sunset for more than 80 days.

Utqiagvik, formerly known as Barrow, in Alaska had its last sunset for nearly three months around 2 a.m. Sunday, and even after that, the sun came back up 45 minutes later.

The sun won’t set in Utqiagvik, located inside the Arctic Circle, until August 2. It won’t set for long, either. It’ll rise 41 minutes afterward.

Utqiagvik is the hometown of Texas Longhorns men’s basketball forward Kamaka Hepa.

