52-year-old woman charged with embezzlement for unreturned ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ VHS tape

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXAN) — Fifty-two-year-old Caron McBride was slapped with more than a late fee for an unreturned VHS rental of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” episodes in 1999.

Weeks ago, McBride, of Oklahoma, applied for a Texas driver’s license under her new married name — only to discover a warrant for her arrest, The Guardian reports.

McBride found out from out the DA’s office in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, that while the rental store closed in 2008, a charge for embezzlement had gone on her record. She said over the years she’d been fired from jobs without knowing why — leading her to believe her criminal record may have been the culprit.

“This is why: because when they ran my criminal background check all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement,” she told a local news outlet.

McBride said she thinks a man with children she lived with over 20 years ago may have rented the video under her name and never returned it.

Meanwhile, McBride said she’s never even seen the 90s teen sitcom starring Melissa Joan Hart — which she called “Samantha the Teenage Witch,” and didn’t think she would like it if she did.

While McBride joked that she’s “a felon for a VHS tape,” the Cleveland DA said it plans to dismiss the charges.

Thankfully for McBride, Sabrina’s latest streaming iteration, Netlflix’s darker “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” doesn’t come with a return date.