SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The West Texas community has been left shaken after a small plane crashed on a Christoval windmill farm, killing both the pilot and passenger aboard.

The Pilatus PC-12, identification number, N188PC, was destroyed after it crashed while attempting to approach runway 36 south of San Angelo Regional Airport (SJT/KSJT) in San Angelo, Texas, but communicated to Air Traffic Control, “We overshot it.” 11 seconds later the last communication to be heard from the fallen plane – “We have a problem.”

A little over two minutes after the last transmission from the pilot, Air Traffic Control attempts to locate the plane still assumed to be in the air, stating, “We lost contact.” Shortly after, they begin searching for the downed aircraft.

“Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-Juliet, can I get you to do a little check for me real quick? I just had an aircraft that possibly went down about two-zero miles northwest of your position. Last known altitude was four-thousand-three-hundred…,” said Air Traffic Control.

The last signal was recorded at 2800 feet, and the airplane had a reported ground speed of 259 knots. The conditions were overcast and fog was present as colder weather and rain were passing through the area during the time of the crash.

Wind speeds were 10 miles per hour with only 10 miles of visibility, the conditions were overcast at 4,600 feet, and temperatures were 9 degrees Celsius (48 degrees Fahrenheit).

The plane crash was located four miles south of Christoval on a windmill farm. Local authorities, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Border Patrol, the Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office and local EMS and fire, arrived at the scene to begin a search and rescue for any survivors.

According to Justin Baker with the TxDPS, there were no survivors of the crash, the FAA confirmed that both the pilot and passenger sustained fatal injuries.

The plane’s registered owner is Timeless USA LLC, located in Wilmington, Delaware. The identities of the occupants and the cause of the crash have not yet been released to the public.

Communications with Air Traffic Control during the time of the crash

16:28: ATC: “Flight as in Eight -Papa-Charlie turning west heading Two-Seven-Zero.” PC: “Turning west? Right, turn Two-Seven-Zero?” ATC: ” Flight as in Eight-Papa-Charlie, right turn Two-Seven-Zero.” PC: “Alright good, that’s the long way around.”

17:11: ATC: “Flight as in Eight-Papa-Charlie eight miles, turn right heading zero three zero maintain four thousand three hundred (unintelligible) clear on runway three six approach.” PC: “Right turn, zero three zero cleared for the (unintelligible) uh, (unintelligible).”

17:30: PC: “Papa Charlie we overshot it.” ATC: “Flight as in Eight-Papa-Charlie (unintelligible) zero three zero.”

17:41: PC: “Papa Charlie we got a problem!” ATC: “Flight as in Eight-Papa-Charlie state your problem.”



19:52: ATC – “Seven-delta-five, do you see any uh, any aircraft off to your left?”

19:56: Seven-delta-five – “Ah, negative, seven-delta-five, we’re looking.”

20:04: Seven-delta-five – “What altitude was it when you lost contact?”

20:10 – 20:15: Cross chatter

20:15: ATC – “… last altitude was four-thousand-three-hundred.”

20:22: ATC – “Seven-delta-five, you probably won’t be able to see him through the bases but thanks for looking anyway.”

21:00: ATC – “Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-Juliet, San Angelo Approach”

21:06: ATC – “Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-Juliet, can I get you to do a little check for me real quick? I just had an aircraft that possibly went down about two-zero miles northwest of your position. Last known altitude was four-thousand-three-hundred (unintelligible).”

21:20: Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-Juliet – (unintelligible) – “Unfortunately we had a (unintelligible)”

21:25: ATC – “Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-juliet, roger, if I give you a vector towards that way and distance, will you be able to check for me?” CFADJ – “Yes, uh, give us a heading and we can take a look (unintelligible). ATC – “Charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-juliet, turn right, heading of three-zero-zero … to maintain four-thousand-three-hundred” CFADJ – “Three-zero-zero, four-thousand-three-hundred. I’ll go do it (?).” ATC – “Copy charlie-foxtrot-alpha-delta-juliet. Affirmative.” CFADJ – (unintelligible)



