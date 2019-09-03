WCSO commander resigns amid controversial posts, inappropriate sexual comment allegations

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Commander Steve Deaton has resigned, a move that comes after several months of controversy and even calls for his firing.

“I accepted Patrol Commander Steve Deaton’s resignation effective Sept. 2, Cmd. Deaton served Williamson County Sheriff’s office since January 2017,” wrote WCSO Sheriff Robert Chody in a statement sent to KXAN.

In early August, several residents called upon WCSO to fire Deaton after the discovery of a series of graphic posts by the commander on Facebook. Posts included “racist and misogynistic” images, according to a Georgetown resident.

“They were photos of dolls — Barbie dolls and elf dolls — posed in various ways,” Gary Richter, a Georgetown resident told the Commissioners Court. “Most suggested sexual violence against women.”

Another of the posts allegedly depicted an elf using a mini chainsaw to saw apart an action figure of a black football player.

Back in April, a Georgetown lawyer alleged that Deaton told deputies it was his goal for one of them to have sex with a producer of “Live PD.” According to the complaint, Deaton reportedly asked 20 deputies — including four women — in a room who had had sex with producers of the A&E crime reality show, which WCSO was featured on until recently.

Attorney Robert McCabe said he filed the complaint on behalf of members of the Texas Municipal Police Association who witnessed the event, saying in a written statement to KXAN: “Due to the culture of fear and intimidation that persists within the leadership ranks at the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, many of the deputies are afraid to speak out on matters like this.”

KXAN has reached out to all Williamson County Commissioners regarding the resignation.

In a statement to KXAN, Commissioner Terry Cook for Precinct 1 said: “Thank you to the residents of Williamson County for showing up and speaking up the last few weeks at Commissioners Court and in the media to express your disgust regarding the Deaton situation. As I said a month ago, change can be achieved through public pressure and action. Let this be a lesson for everyone.”