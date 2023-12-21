AUSTIN (KXAN) — For those of you cooking this Christmas holiday, there are some things you’ll need to watch out for to avoid spending the day sick.

As a way to address foodborne illnesses and food handling guidelines, Austin Public Health provided an Environmental Health Services subject matter expert to speak with the media as a way to raise awareness for that safety.

It starts with making sure you wash your hands and keep your ingredients separate, the agency said on Thursday.

Furthermore, if you’re hoping Christmas dinner will become the day after Christmas lunch, know that there is a time limit on leftovers.

“Just keep in mind that three to four days is a safe day to consume,” Senior Environmental Health Officer Carolina Zertuche said. “After that, it is best to have any leftovers discarded.”

Lastly, Environmental Health Services said if you’re cooking ham or turkey that the internal temperature should be at least 165 degrees.