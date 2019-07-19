Water main break closes Travis County Administration building Friday morning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Travis county administration building in downtown Austin shut down Friday after a water main broke, according to Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt.

The building, at 700 Lavaca Street, has no water. Spokesman Hector Nieto says that building houses the Permitting Department, so people who need to access permits will have to wait until Monday. The building also has private offices.

Austin Water is working on the issue but the building is expected to be closed for the remainder of the day Friday.





