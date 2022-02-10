Water main break causes large hole on West Riverside Drive

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s another traffic issue on West Riverside Drive near the Butler Pitch and Putt on Thursday morning.

Along with construction in the area, Austin Public Works and Austin Water crews are repairing a water main break that created a large hole in the street near the intersection with Lee Barton Drive. The hole is about the width of an entire lane.

A water main break Thursday caused a large hole to form in the westbound lanes of West Riverside Drive near the intersection with Lee Barton Drive. The area is already a construction zone, so just avoid it entirely if you can,

A water main break has caused a large hole in an eastbound lane on West Riverside Drive early Thursday morning. Crews are currently working to fix the leak and the hole. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)

The water main break is on West Riverside Drive between Lamar Boulevard and the railroad bridge. Crews are pumping out the hole and trying to fix it before traffic in the area begins. Ongoing construction already has the eastbound lanes of West Riverside Drive closed from Lamar to Lee Barton Drive. After that, the eastbound lanes are open.

Watch out for crews as the morning commute picks up. Slow down and give them plenty of space to work safely.