Water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville repaired

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville says a water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road has been repaired after residents in the area were without water for roughly three hours.

We are aware of a water outage due to a leak on Old Austin Hutto Road affecting the surrounding area. Stay tuned for updates. — Pflugerville, TX (@PflugervilleTX) September 25, 2021

Pflugerville Tweeted this afternoon that they were aware of a water outage from the Bohls neighborhood east to State Highway 130.

Pflugerville says they identified and repaired the leak and water would be restored by roughly 5:00 p.m. Saturday. They say people can use their water as normal, it does not need to be boiled.