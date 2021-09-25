Water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville repaired

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville says a water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road has been repaired after residents in the area were without water for roughly three hours.
We are aware of a water outage due to a leak on Old Austin Hutto Road affecting the surrounding area. Stay tuned for updates.— Pflugerville, TX (@PflugervilleTX) September 25, 2021
Pflugerville Tweeted this afternoon that they were aware of a water outage from the Bohls neighborhood east to State Highway 130.
Pflugerville says they identified and repaired the leak and water would be restored by roughly 5:00 p.m. Saturday. They say people can use their water as normal, it does not need to be boiled.