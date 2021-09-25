Water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road in Pflugerville repaired

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — The City of Pflugerville says a water leak on Old Austin Hutto Road has been repaired after residents in the area were without water for roughly three hours.

Pflugerville Tweeted this afternoon that they were aware of a water outage from the Bohls neighborhood east to State Highway 130.

Pflugerville says they identified and repaired the leak and water would be restored by roughly 5:00 p.m. Saturday. They say people can use their water as normal, it does not need to be boiled.

