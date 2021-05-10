WATCH: United States Coast Guard medevacs 17-year-old boater to safety in Louisiana

BARATARIA BAY, Louisiana (KXAN) — The U.S. Coast Guard had to medevac a 17-year-old Saturday after the boat he was riding in hit a piling and ejected him from the boat and into Barataria Bay.

Video provided by the USCG shows the aircrew pull the 17-year-old up into the helicopter after the incident that happened around 7 a.m. An 18-foot “recreational vessel” hit the piling in the bay south of New Orleans, ejecting the passenger who suffered injuries to his arms and one of his knees. The 17-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The driver of the boat suffered a back injury, USCG officials said. The boat was towed to a nearby marina.

