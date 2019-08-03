Watch the rubber duckies gather at Austin’s annual duck derby

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Anyone near downtown Austin Saturday afternoon should be prepared to walk through a sea of yellow.

Nearly 20,000 toy ducks are being dumped into Lady Bird Lake from the Congress Avenue bridge for the annual Duck Derby. The event starts at 10 a.m. and KXAN’s very own noon anchor Amanda Dugan will be the Master of Ceremonies.

All of the money raised at this event benefits the Austin Boys and Girls Club.

The Ann Richards Bridge will be closed for the event. Divers are encouraged to take South First Street or Lamar Boulevard to head north or south and avoid event traffic. East and westbound drivers should stick to Cesar Chavez, Barton Springs Road and Riverside.