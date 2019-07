PASADENA, Texas (KXAN) — A historic building in Pasadena, Texas, just southeast of Houston, has been demolished after standing for over half a century.

The First Pasadena State Bank tower was imploded Sunday morning nearly 58 years since its construction.

The building was a landmark in Pasadena since its ground-breaking on New Year’s Eve in 1961. The 15-story building serves as not only a bank, but also a hub for the Texas community.