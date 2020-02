TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — On Thursday, Jan. 23, the victim of a 2017 crash that resulted in extensive injuries leaving him unable to return to work was awarded nearly $7.4 million.

In April 2017, the victim, Ronnie Claxton, was severely injured after a poorly maintained 18-wheeler crashed into a bridge sending debris through his windshield. The driver of the truck worked for Even Better Logistics LLC. The truck was carrying an over-sized and over-height load. Additionally, he was traveling along a route not approved by the Texas Department of Transportation.