WATCH LIVE: Funeral held for slain Houston police sergeant

HOUSTON (KXAN) — People are gathering Thursday morning to pay their respects at the funeral of a slain Houston police officer.

Sgt. Christopher Brewster, 32, was shot and killed Saturday after responding to a domestic disturbance in east Houston.

The service will include a eulogy read by Brewster’s friend and former classmate in the police academy, Sgt. Justin Hayes. Other speakers will be Brewster’s friend, J.J. Cole, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Houston Police, Chief Art Acevedo.

After the funeral service, a procession will escort Brewster’s casket out of the church to head back to Forest Park Lawndale Home. A procession will move with the casket on the Gulf Freeway to the South Wayside exit. After that, most of the procession will disperse and only Brewster’s immediate family will continue to the funeral home.

Arturo Solis, 25, is now facing a capital murder charge for the shooting death of Sgt. Brewster. Earlier this week, a judge ordered him to remain jailed without bond.