WATCH LIVE: Blue Origin capsule lifts off from West Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (Nexstar) – Blue Origin is set to launch a capsule from its West Texas location on Wednesday.

The NS-15 mission will serve as a rehearsal for future customer flights, according to the company.

During the mission, personnel will stand in as astronauts, conduct pre-launch checks and then exit the vessel, a release reads. The pre-flight rehearsals are now complete and we are awaiting launch.

Our astronaut rehearsals are now complete, and CrewMember 7 has transported the astronauts back to the training center. The planned hold has cleared and the countdown clock has resumed at T-24 minutes and counting. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 14, 2021

Once the capsule has launched and landed, personnel will return and rehearse hatch opening and exiting, the company says.