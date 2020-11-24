WATCH: Flaming deep fried turkey means you’re doing it wrong; follow these safety tips from AFD

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You want to deep fry a turkey for Thanksgiving this year?

Terrific.

The Austin Fire Department wants to make sure you take advantage of this quick way to prepare the bird safely.

Typically, AFD gathers a captive audience and they demonstrate how to, and how not to, deep fry a turkey, but with the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to make adjustments.

In a video put together by AFD’s Chris Wilkinson, assistant fire chief Andre de la Reza goes over some tips on how to safely deep fry a turkey.

AFD says the most common mistakes when deep frying a turkey are:

Too much oil in the fryer pot

Dropping a frozen, or partially frozen, turkey into the oil

Having the dryer too close to a building

Using ice or water in an attempt to put out an oil fire

Not attending to the pot while the turkey is frying

In AFD’s release, the department cites National Fire Protection Association data saying deep fryers cause an average of five deaths 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage every year.

Fire departments across the country respond to more than 1,400 fires on Thanksgiving, and that’s more than three times the average of any other day during the year, AFD says.

Texas also ranks No. 1 of all states for grease/cooking fires on Thanksgiving Day, AFD says.