AUSTIN (KXAN) — After Mother Nature's icy attitude last week, she takes on a much better tone this week with an extended stretch of sunshine and milder temps.

We kick off the work week with a very weak cold front sliding through the area today. Temperatures will be held one to two degrees under yesterday's readings (upper 50s) but no major temperature difference is expected. Sunshine and dry skies will stretch areawide with breezy conditions at times (gusts up to 20 MPH).