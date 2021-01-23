WATCH: Bills fan finishes cancer treatment, celebrates Bills Mafia style

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB)– Victor Neilson is a huge Buffalo Bills fan and for the last 5 months had undergone intense chemotherapy for non-hodgkin’s lymphoma. On January 21 he got to ring the bell signifying the end of his treatment but did it with a Bills Mafia twist.

Neilson was diagnosed with cancer in August 2020 and shortly after began chemotherapy. In a post on Twitter, he made his announcement with a video.

With staff and others gathered around, Neilson rang the bell outside, put a Bills’ helmet on and jumped through a folding table with the word “cancer” written on it.

Watch the video from Victor Neilson below:

Nielson said he wants to pay it forward and started a GoFundMe to benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss