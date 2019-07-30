Wastewater injection could trigger earthquakes along a Texas fault system, UT researchers find

A graphic from the USGS Earthquakes Hazards Program of the U.S. Geological Survey showing oil production and wastewater disposal.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Last week, a study led by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin found that the majority of faults under the Fort Worth Basin are sensitive to changes in stress, which could cause them to slip.

Researchers with UT’s Bureau of Economic Geology, along with researchers at Stanford University, and Southern Methodist University in Dallas have created a comprehensive map of more than 250 faults which — in total — run more than 1,800 miles. Some of those faults extend under highly populated areas in the Dallas- Fort Worth region.

The study found that the faults are relatively stable if they are left undisturbed, but that wastewater injection significantly increases the potential of faults to slip if they are not managed properly. Wastewater injection is a common practice in the oil and gas industry.

“That means the whole system of faults is sensitive,” said lead author Peter Hennings, a bureau research scientist and the principal investigator at the Center for Integrated Seismicity Research (CISR).

A simplified version of the fault map created by the team of researchers. The map includes faults that are visible at the surface (green) and faults that are underground (black). The solid line indicates underground faults that researchers were able to map at a high resolution. The dotted line indicates faults that were mapped at a medium resolution. According to the research, in the presence of wastewater injection activity, the majority of the faults in the area are as susceptible to slipping as those faults that have already produced earthquakes. The map also marks earthquake locations and waste-water injection well locations and amounts. Credit: Hennings et al.



A release from UT Austin noted the Fort Worth Basin saw “a major increase in seismic activity from 2008 to 2015 as oil and gas operations increased, but a significant reduction in earthquakes the last four years as injection has slowed.”

UT researchers said that people should know this fault system is susceptible to possibly hosting earthquakes. They explained that if oil and gas production increases and also comes with an uptick in deep wastewater disposal, that could lead to more earthquakes if it is not managed properly.

For this study, UT Austin developed the new fault map and led the research, SMU pulled together the earthquake history of the region to update the fault map, and Stanford worked on a map of the tectonic stress in the area.

The new UT Austin-led study included data from TexNet seismometers, like this one in Dallas, which monitor seismic activity across Texas. Courtesy UT Austin.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, there are misconceptions about how oil and gas production are related to earthquakes.

Fracking (a term often used for hydraulic fracturing) is not directly causing most of the induced earthquakes, USGS explained. The agency noted that the disposal of waste fluids that are the byproduct of oil production “is the primary cause of the recent increase in earthquakes in the central United States.”

Wastewater disposal wells are more likely to induce earthquakes than fracturing, USGS explained, because the disposal usually happens for a longer period of time and injects more fluid.

For example, USGS noted that Oklahoma, which has more induced earthquakes than any other state in the country, only one or two percent of the earthquakes are linked to fracking, the rest are induced by wastewater injection.

USGS said that earthquakes can be induced more than ten miles away from the spot where wastewater was injected and at “significantly greater depths than the injection point.

After two recent earthquakes in California, one at a magnitude 7.1 and another at a magnitude 6.4, Texans may wonder, what is the risk that wastewater injection could trigger a quake of that magnitude?

“So far, there is no conclusive example linking injection operations to triggering of major earthquakes,” the USGS says. “However, we cannot eliminate this possibility.”

Earthquakes in Texas have been relatively low in magnitude (take, for example, the recent 3.1 earthquake in Nixon) and have occurred without sparking major damage.

A graphic from the USGS depicting fracking and oil production.

A graphic from the USGS depicting wastewater disposal and oil production.

KXAN’s Alyssa Goard is working on an in-depth report about these findings and interviewing researchers involved.

