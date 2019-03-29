White House expands efforts to repeal Obamacare again

Democrats are vowing to protect Obamacare days after the White House expanded their efforts to repeal it.

President Donald Trump wants the courts to strike down the Affordable Care Act in its entirety.

“We don’t want Obamacare anymore because it’s unconstitutional. And it doesn’t work for the American people,” said White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley.

Democrats warn that if Obamacare is struck down, some 20 million Americans would lose health care.

“The wholesale elimination of the health care law would send our system into certain chaos,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y).

It’s been less than two years since Republicans tried but failed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Leslie Dach, the founder and chair of Protect Our Care, says he is shocked by the White House’s efforts to kill the program again.

“We have a system people like, they want things to get cheaper, they want things better, but they want it built on what we have, they don’t want that stuff taken away,” Dach said.

President Trump and his advisors believe they can take away one of the Democrats most effective campaign tools—if they kill Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare.

“We’re working on the details now and hope to release that soon,” Gidley said.

President Trump says Obamacare’s ultimate fate is now in the hands of the Supreme Court.