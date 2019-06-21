US-Mexico border towns will get emergency funding — but will it be enough?

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Help is on the way for border towns that are dealing with large numbers of migrants arriving in the U.S. from Mexico.

A Senate committee approved a $4.6 billion-dollar deal for emergency border funding.

The bill includes $30 million to pay back local communities and organizations that are using their own money to care for the migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

Texas Republican Congressman Will Hurd says while he welcomes the help, it’s not enough. He believes the $30 million will only last through the end of 2019.

Hurd says it’s only a band aid on a larger problem.

“The long term fix is not treating everybody that comes into our country as if they are an asylum seeker.”