FILE – In this July 10, 2020, file photo Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing on counternarcotics operations at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, Fla. Esper plans to fly nearly halfway around the world this week to tiny Palau, which no Pentagon chief has ever visited. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Pres. Donald Trump announced he has fired Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and replaced him with the current director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The replacement, Christopher C. Miller, will be “effective immediately,” according to the tweet.

I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Trump did not elaborate on the reason, however, he added that he “would like to thank him for his service.”

