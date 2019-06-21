Trump calls off Iran airstrike but tensions continue to simmer

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — News broke earlier this morning about an aborted attack on Iran and now lawmakers are reacting to growing tensions.

Minutes before a retaliatory attack was scheduled to strike, President Trump called off the mission, at least for now.

In a tweet, Trump said that he cancelled the airstrike because of the predicted loss of life

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul says the decision to hold fire was calculated.

“I think what the president did was take a step back. I actually commend him for being thoughtful in his approach,” said McCaul. “I think what he is trying to do is exhaust every diplomatic effort first before we result to — go back to a military option.”

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn says the U.S. can’t just sit around and let Iran get away with shooting down a U.S. drone.

But Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine fears the wrong response could have serious consequences, like starting a war.

Trump said in another tweet that he is no hurry to respond and says if there is a war, saying: “Our military is rebuilt, new, and ready to go. By far the best in the world.”