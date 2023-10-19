WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The U.S. House remains without a speaker and Republicans have been indecisive about how to move forward.

The issue is also becoming even more heated as some Congress members and their families have been receiving threats over the issues. Several Republicans say their lives and family members were threatened for not supporting Jim Jordan for Speaker of the House.

“Jim Jordan needs to step up to the plate very strongly and condemn that. I mean not just say this is wrong, step up and condemn it,” said Rep. Tim Walberg (R-Mich.).

Congressman Don Bacon’s wife was reportedly threatened, along with his political future. But Bacon isn’t backing down.

“I hope he talks about a third vote and that he’ll concede if he loses more votes,” said Bacon (R-Neb.).

During the second round of voting on Wednesday, Jordan lost support.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get Congress working again. I mean, we just can’t be sitting here not moving forward,” said Rep. David Trone (D-Md.).

Some lawmakers say the House can’t vote on legislation without a permanent speaker in place, so Republican Mike Flood is now proposing a new plan.

“We need to pass a resolution on the floor of the House of Representatives that names Patrick McHenry Speaker of the House of Representatives with the full authority to act, none of this pro tem business,” he said.

But after much debate over the issue throughout Thursday, Jordan said the plan was out.

“We made the pitch to members on the resolution as a way to lower the temperature and get back to work. We decided that wasn’t where we were going to go,” he said.