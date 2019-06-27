Republicans, Democrats face off on the field at annual Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Republicans and Democrats hit the diamond Wednesday for the annual Congressional Baseball Game.

It’s a rivalry typically dueled out in the halls of the Capitol, but the two parties faced off on the baseball field Wednesday.

Democratic Congressman Joe Morelle of New York says win or lose, Republican or Democrat, it’s all for charity.

“People get to put aside their difference, come out and engage in some friendly spirited competition, and it is all for a great cause, all the charities that benefit.”

This year’s game raised $1.3 million dollars for Boys and Girls Club.

The Democrats beat the Republicans 14-7 in 7 innings.