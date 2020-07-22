President Trump signs memo aimed at excluding undocumented immigrants in Census

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KXAN) — President Donald Trump signed a memo Tuesday that would not count undocumented immigrants living in the U.S toward the 2020 Census.

Trump’s signature on the memo would alter the the number of Representatives of Congress apportioned to each state, and likely affect Texas and California’s totals the most. However, it’s unclear how the Trump administration could decipher a person’s citizenship status from the Census.

According to Migration Policy Institute’s 2018 statistics, Texas ranks second in the country for immigrants with 4.9 million. California is No. 1 with 10.6 million.

By law, the president makes the final determination regarding the “whole number of persons in each State,” which determines the number of Representatives to be apportioned to each state, the memo states.

Additionally, the memo states that the Constitution doesn’t “specifically define which persons must be included in the apportionment base.”

Trump said in a statement Tuesday, “We will collect all of the information we need to conduct an accurate census and to make responsible decisions about public policy, voting rights, and representation in Congress,” according to NBC News.

In June 2019, the Supreme Court released an opinion, blocking the Trump administration from adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census. The court said the Trump administration’s explanation for wanting to add the question was “more of a distraction” than an explanation.

The current Census questionnaire doesn’t have a citizenship question.