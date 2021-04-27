New US Census numbers may cause shakeup in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — The United States Census Bureau released new numbers Monday, revealing the most up to date head count for every person living in the country.

Ron Jarmin, acting director of the US Census Bureau, says six states will gain seats, including Texas which is set to gain two seats. Three states lost population with West Virginia having the largest rate of decrease.

With the seats in the House of Representatives fixed at 435, other states will lose power.

“Democrats have a razor thin majority right now. They’re going to be holding on for dear life trying to keep those seats in democratic hands,” Dr. Casey Burgat, legislative affairs program director at George Washington University, said.

Dr. Burgat says states will also use these numbers to re-draw their congressional districts…

“A lot can change that the political tailwinds can change the economy literally anything. Not to mention we’re coming out of a global pandemic. So everything’s up in the air right now too,” Dr. Burgat said.

The new number of congressional seats for each state will take effect for the 2022 elections.