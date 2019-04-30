National championship Baylor women’s hoops team visits White House

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The NCAA women’s basketball national champion Baylor Bears visited the White House this afternoon.

It’s the third national championship in 15 years for the Bears, who have made the Sweet 16 or better for each of the last 10 years.

The Baylor Women’s basketball team became the first women’s championship team to visit the White House since President Trump took office.

“I watched that last game and that was a tough, rough game with Notre Dame” said President Trump.

Trump applauded coach Kim Mulkey for turning the Baylor program around

She’s coached at the school for 19 seasons.

“You inherited a team that was 7-20 and going nowhere. Now look, you are here in the Oval Office,” Trump said.

Mulkey said she’s been fortunate to surround herself with good people.

“I’ve been blessed to have great assistant coaches, learn from great coaches and play with some of the best the game has ever had.”

Sophomore Didi Richards said she believes the team has what it takes to come back next year.

Hopefully we get another championship. Were a good team and pretty young,” said Richards.

Sme college and professional teams have opted out of a White House visit for political or other reasons. The University of Virginia men’s national champion basketball team respectfully declined, citing schedule conflicts.

For the Bears, Coach Mulkey said it’s an honor, not a political issue, to visit the White House.

“How many times in their life, in my life, in your life, are we ever invited inside the White House?” Mulkey said. “Someday they’ll be able to tell their kids and grandkids.”

As a reminder of their visit, players presented the 45th president of the United States with a Baylor hat, an autographed basketball, and a custom No. 1 game jersey.