Live: Biden signs racial equity orders

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden plans to take executive actions on Tuesday to scale back the use of private prisons and to promote equitable housing policy, the White House confirmed.

Joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden will deliver remarks outlining his racial equity agenda, and sign four executive actions Tuesday. It’s part of a broader push by the new administration to roll back policies by former President Donald Trump, promote criminal justice reform and address racial inequity across the United States.

“America has never lived up to its founding promise of equality for all, but we’ve never stopped trying,” Biden tweeted on Tuesday morning. “Today, I’ll take action to advance racial equity and push us closer to that more perfect union we’ve always strived to be.”

Under the new policies, the Justice Department will not renew contracts with private prison operators. Advocates have said privately operated prisons have contributed to an increase in incarceration rates and treated inmates poorly.

“Mass incarceration imposes significant costs on our society and communities, while private prisons profiteer off of federal prisoners in less safe conditions for prisoners and correctional officers alike,” the Biden administration said in a fact sheet.

Domestic Policy advisor Susan Rice spoke at a press briefing Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that that Biden’s order applies to only private prisons run by the Justice Department and not other federal agencies.

Biden will also direct the Department of Housing and Urban Development to study and remedy the racially discriminatory impacts of federal housing policies “that have contributed to wealth inequality for generations,” the White House said.

He’s also expected to recommit the federal government to respect tribal sovereignty, and take action to combat xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Rice said that Biden has ordered a “comprehensive assessment” on the threats of white nationalism from the intelligence community. Rice said Biden administration was taking white nationalism “quite seriously.”

“Tackling these challenges, though, is personal for me,” said Rice of Biden’s racial equity agenda. “For too many American families, systemic racism and inequality in our economy, laws and institutions still put the American Dream far out of reach.”

