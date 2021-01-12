‘It’s a big change since last week’: Security at US Capitol increases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Security at the U.S. Capitol has increased again in the wake of last week’s riot.

Metal detectors were set up outside the chamber to the House of Representatives. Now members of Congress will be required to keep weapons in their office, and not bring them to the floor.

As Austin-area Democrat Rep. Lloyd Doggett told KXAN, some members before the riot had said they would bring their guns with them on the floor.

“I will tell you, that just from returning from Austin a few minutes ago, it’s very much like an armed camp. It’s a big change since last week. There are National Guard members everywhere deployed significantly already. There’s fencing up everywhere, and there are other security measures in place, trying to insure tomorrow that as we vote to impeach President Trump, that we don’t have another attack on the Capitol,” he said.

The House Acting Sergeant at Arms also said masks will now be enforced on the House floor.

After Congress members sheltered during the riot, three members have now tested positive.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence said he wouldn’t be invoking the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from power. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said if Pence rejects this option, the House will move to impeach Trump.