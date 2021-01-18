Fire interrupts inauguration rehearsal, causes U.S. Capitol complex lockdown Monday

People evacuate from the West Front of the U.S. Capitol during a rehearsal the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — A fire at a homeless encampment near the U.S. Capitol grounds Monday morning interrupted rehearsal for Wednesday’s inauguration and sent buildings into lockdown, NBC News reported.

D.C. Fire and EMS said they responded to a fire a little more than a half-mile from the grounds and put it out. One injury was reported as a result of the fire.

The U.S. Secret Service posted an update on its Twitter account, confirming there is “no threat to the public” now and the shut down of the complex was done “out of an abundance of caution.”

The lockdown has since been lifted.

Public safety and law enforcement responded to a small fire in the area of 1st and F streets SE, Washington, D.C. that has been extinguished. Out of an abundance of caution the U.S. Capitol complex was temporarily shutdown. There is no threat to the public. pic.twitter.com/kQfAI4NxNK — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) January 18, 2021

The west front of the U.S Capitol grounds was evacuated Monday morning due to an “external security threat,” according to NBC News reporter Frank Thorp V.

Another Capitol reporter, Jackson Proskow, posted a video of smoke rising from behind the Capitol building, and that rehearsal for Wednesday’s inauguration was interrupted and people evacuated. An emergency announcement played over loudspeakers on the grounds.