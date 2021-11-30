Former VP Pence asks SCOTUS to overturn Roe v. Wade on Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN/The Hill) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to “make history” ahead of oral arguments on abortion rights to be held on Wednesday.

“Today as the Supreme Court prepares to hear oral arguments in those hallowed halls, we are here to declare with one voice ‘no more,’” Pence said at the National Press Club, according to The Hill. “Life is winning in America, but now we need life to win in the highest court in the land.”

Pence, joined by The Susan B. Anthony List anti-abortion group, said he is hopeful Roe v. Wade will be overturned at some point. But he’s now directly asking the court to throw the landmark ruling into the “ash heap of history.”

Wednesday’s oral arguments will zoom in on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center out of Mississippi. The case regards the Mississippi law that bans abortion procedures after 15 weeks of pregnancy in most cases.

Though SCOTUS has heard several arguments on abortion over the years, Dobbs is of particular worry to abortion rights advocates: unlike previous cases, it specifically asks the court to overturn Roe.

Wednesday will also be conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s first hearing on abortion.

“Now more than ever we need our new conservative majority in the Supreme Court to return the question of life to the states and the people,” Pence said. “…”The question before the court and before the American people is no less this, ‘What kind of nation do we want to be in the 21st Century?”

The Supreme Court will likely announce its ruling in June 2022, the Hill reports.