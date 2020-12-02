Florida Sen. Rick Scott promises uphill battle for Biden’s Cabinet picks

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden’s picks to fill his economic team are making waves on Capitol Hill, with one Florida Republican already saying he’s likely a no vote on the Cabinet appointments.

Biden introduced his economic team nominees on Tuesday, calling them a “first-rate team” that will get the country “through this ongoing economic crisis.” His picks include Janet Yellen for treasury secretary and Neera Tanden for director of the Office of Management and Budget.

“I can’t imagine supporting them,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said. “He’s picking people that, you know, are big-spending liberals.”

The road to confirming Biden’s nominees runs right through the Senate. Scott promises an uphill battle for them come January.

“Because what they’re going to do is they’re going to continue to throw in more debt, more debt, more debt,” he said.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana also voiced displeasure at Biden’s picks, saying he’s no fan of Tanden.

“She doesn’t seem to get invited to too many parties,” he said, adding that he would wait and see before making an official decision on supporting them or not. “I’m not going to make up my mind until I hear what they have to say in their confirmation hearings.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says those hearings should happen immediately after the Senate returns in January so “key Cabinet officials” can be confirmed on Jan. 20. The Democratic leader says that’s how it worked for both President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump.

“That’s what the Senate should do for President-elect Biden as well,” he said.

How much resistance Biden and his nominees encounter depends on two runoff elections in Georgia. Those races will determine whether Republicans or Democrats get control of the Senate.