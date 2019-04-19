Easter Fever: Washington, D.C. will be taken over this weekend

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) — The nation’s Capitol will be turned over to the tourists for the holiday weekend.

Congress is in the middle of its spring recess, and the president is spending the weekend at Mar-a-Lago.

But come Monday — Easter Monday — D.C. will be hopping.

The White House will host the annual Easter Egg Roll and the American Egg Board is donating 74,000 eggs for the event, which is more than double the amount they have provided in previous years. Anne Alonzo, President and CEO of the American Egg Board, said:

“Easter is a major deal for us. We calculate that folks are going to eat about 2.9 billion eggs during this Easter season, and those eggs are going to be used for different purposes. To roll and to decorate, and for also what we call “egg pops.” These are the hard-boiled eggs on a stick that people can enjoy on the White House lawn.”

For the 42nd year in a row, the Egg Board will present the First Lady with a commemorative (and extravagantly decorated) egg. First Lady Melania Trump will be honored with an egg in commemoration of her “Be Best” anti-bullying campaign. American Egg Board Senior Director Ashley Richardson said: