WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — House and Senate Democrats are urging President Biden to stop the recently expanded Title 42.

“Title 42 is not a solution, it is part of the problem,” Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) said. Menendez says the policy turned the border into a revolving door.

“It has no final adjudication of those who may have a right for asylum and those who may not have a right for asylum,” Menendez said.

The expansion expels asylum-seekers from Cuba, Nicaragua, and Haiti back into Mexico and makes them ineligible for re-entry into the U.S.

“This administration is making it effectively impossible to seek refuge at our border,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said.

Both Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) say the policy makes the situation at the border more dangerous.

“Including kidnappings, serious assaults and deaths against individuals who were expelled due to Title 42,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“They literally have to hide themselves to avoid sexual violence robbery and more,” Booker said.

Despite the pushback from Democrats, many Republicans, like Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) say the border restrictions need to stay.

“There should be agreement that we’re going to fund Title 42,” Blackburn said.

Democrats say their focus is to work with the president to develop better policies that uphold the right to asylum.

“Let’s expand legal pathways for migrants and refugees to this country,” Rep. Yvette Clark (D-N.Y) said.