‘Covid, Covid, Covid’: Pres. Trump says U.S. numbers improving, claims pandemic coverage will end after election

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KXAN) — Despite U.S. cases of COVID-19 reaching close to 9 million, Pres. Donald Trump said Tuesday that America is “rounding the turn” on the pandemic.

In a tweet, Trump claimed the media is covering coronavirus for political reasons, tweeting: “Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid. We are rounding the turn. 99.9%.”

Until November 4th., Fake News Media is going full on Covid, Covid, Covid. We are rounding the turn. 99.9%. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020

As of Tuesday, the U.S. still leads globally in the number of cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine’s COVID-19 dashboard. There have been 225,792 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nationwide, states are seeing predicted fall surges of coronavirus cases, with the U.S. reaching an average of 60,000 daily cases — a 30% spike.

Despite this, Trump says his administration’s handling of the pandemic is going strong. In the recent final debate against Joe Biden, Trump said, “It [COVID-19] will go away… It’s going away.”

During the debate, Trump said a vaccine would be ready by the end of the year but that in the meantime Americans needed to “learn to live with it” — prompting Biden to say that, “People are learning to die with it.”

Biden also claimed the Trump administration has yet to release or implement any sort of pandemic plan. On Sunday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” that “we’re not going to control the pandemic.”

Many took this as the administration giving up on handling the pandemic.

Meadows elaborated, saying the White House would be focusing on getting vaccines and therapeutics.

Biden referenced Meadows’ comment in a statement, saying: “This wasn’t a slip by Meadows. It was a candid acknowledgement of what President Trump’s strategy has clearly been from the beginning of this crisis: to wave the white flag of defeat and hope that by ignoring it, the virus would simply go away. It hasn’t, and it won’t.”