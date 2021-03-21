Congress continues debate on rising number of migrants at US border

WASHINGTON D.C. (Nexstar) — The surge of migrants at the southern border of the United States continues to dominate the conversation in Washington.

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said on ABC’s This Week that more and more migrants will arrive at the southern border in the coming months.

“It’s going to get worse. It is going to get a lot worse,” McCaul said. “I predict a million people trying to get in this country by the summertime.”



Customs and Border Protection statistics show that more than 100,000 people attempted to cross the southwest border in February — nearly 30,000 of them were unaccompanied minors.



“It is a dangerous circumstance that the president and the Democratic Party are personally responsible for,” Rep. Pete Sessions said.



Republicans on Capitol Hill say the surge in migrants is because of President Biden’s policies.



“He is encouraged people up and down Central America to come to America,” Sessions said.



“President Biden must come out and tell people to not come to the southern border,” Rep. August Pfluger said.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Fox News Sunday that the president’s message to migrants is don’t come.



“Yet if they arrive at the border we have a responsibility to allow them to make their claims under the United States law,” Mayorkas said.



Mayorkas says the Biden administration is working to quickly and safely process every child who arrives at the border alone. He says if anyone is to blame for the spike in numbers, it’s the Trump administration.



“What we are seeing is the result of President Trump’s dismantlement of the safe and orderly immigration processes that were built over many, many years,” Mayorkas said.